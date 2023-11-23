Ellie Goulding among guest editor line-up for Today programme’s festive run

Singer Ellie Goulding and former Top Gear presenter James May are among the line-up to guest edit BBC Radio 4’s Today programme over the festive period.

The series, which will run from Saturday December 23 to Monday January 1, will see seven prominent figures each take over an episode of the news and current affairs programme.

Nasa’s head of science Dr Nicola “Nicky” Fox will kick off the schedule, with her edition set to look at science education and the influence of outer space on music.

Playwright and novelist Hanif Kureishi (John Stillwell/PA)

There will be a break for Christmas eve and day before author and screenwriter Hanif Kureishi takes over on Boxing Day.

His programme will mark one year since he suffered a severe fall in Rome in which he sustained life-changing injuries.

He will explore the impact his injuries have had on his family and how they have changed the way he now writes.

Former Top Gear star May will take the helm on December 27, dedicating his time to discuss the future for autonomous cars and whether hobbies can improve your health and wellbeing.

Next up will be musician and UN global environment ambassador Goulding who will look at the topic of climate and nature and what is being done to make the music industry more sustainable.

James May (Ian West/PA)

Andrew Malkinson, who wrongly spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, will explore the psychological impacts of wrongful detention, the barriers to education in prison and how his passion for science and astronomy helped him while he was incarcerated.

Professor Jason Arday, who this year was named as one of the youngest people to be appointed to a professorship at Cambridge University, will take the reins on December 30.

The sociologist and writer was diagnosed with global development delay and autism aged three and later learned to speak aged 11 and to read and write aged 18.

His programme will address the stigma and shame associated with low literacy in adults as well as looking at 1990s culture.

Ending the run on New Year’s Day will be Dame Emma Walmsley, the chief executive of global biopharma company GSK, who will look ahead at how people, business and society can become healthier in the UK.

Editor of the Today programme, Owenna Griffiths, said: “Over the past 20 years, the guest editors on Today have become a highlight of the Christmas period.

“This year is no exception.

“I’m enormously grateful to all these guest editors who will give up their time to bring new stories, different perspectives and a little festive cheer to the Today audience.”