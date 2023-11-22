Nella Rose considered quitting I’m A Celebrity following row with Fred Sirieix

Nella Rose said she considered quitting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! following her row with Fred Sirieix.

Rose, who has lost both her parents, said she no longer wanted to speak to Sirieix or eat the food he prepares in the jungle after the First Dates star remarked he was old enough to be her father.

On Wednesday’s programme, the YouTuber told campmate Grace Dent: “If Jamie (Lynn-Spears) left yesterday I would have been right behind her…I just don’t want to be the first.

“…Whenever I feel uncomfortable, whenever I feel sad, I do tend to leave.

“I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable. So the fact I’ve lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing.”

The episode also saw Rose engage in a heated debate with Nigel Farage over immigration.

Down by the bath, Rose asked former Ukip leader Farage “apparently you’re anti-immigrants” which she said she had read off the internet, before asking “why don’t black people like you?”

Farage said “you’d be amazed, they do”, to which Rose replied “so everyone hates you for no reason?”

GB News presenter Farage said: “You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they’ve been chucked around is grossly unfair.

“Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I’ve said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming.”

Nigel Farage is among the celebrities in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (ITV)

Rose pressed Farage on the “problem” of immigration because “I’m one of those numbers” – to which he said the pressure of the number of people was affecting GP appointments.

She told him: “I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding.

“I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors gone, most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?

“You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

Farage said Rose was not listening to him, before adding “we can agree to disagree”.