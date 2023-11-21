Tom Baker reveals why he avoids other Doctor Who stars

Tom Baker has spoken about why he avoids other actors who have appeared as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

The 89-year-old portrayed the fourth incarnation of the character for seven consecutive seasons between 1974 and 1981, the longest any actor has played the role in the BBC show.

Baker ruled out appearing with the other actors as the 60th anniversary of the long-running science fiction series is celebrated.

He told Radio Times magazine: “I avoid them, you know. Not with any malice. A degree of contempt, perhaps but mildly, mildly contemptuous.”

He was also asked if he would have lunch with his other Doctor Who stars, similar to others who have played the same character.

Baker said: “Unthinkable! Fancy being round a table with old Doctor Whos.

“Though I’d quite like to walk into a restaurant and find 12 of them around the table – I’d enjoy doing that double take, as I desperately tried to remember who they were.

“I could keep that going for hours. Oh, I can feel the malice rising.”

He appeared during the 50th anniversary special called The Day Of The Doctor in 2013 which also saw David Tennant make a comeback in the role during Matt Smith’s tenure.

William Hartnell, Jon Pertwee, Patrick Troughton, Peter Davison, Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and Peter Capaldi are also among the actors to have played the mysterious time traveller.

Scottish actor Tennant, 52, played the 10th Time Lord between 2005 and 2010.

He regenerated as the 14th Doctor following last year’s exit of Jodie Whittaker.

Tennant will be in three special episodes for the 60th anniversary that will run each Saturday from November 25 alongside comedian and actress Catherine Tate, who played his companion Donna Noble.

Sex Education and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa will then take over in the role of the Doctor over the festive period as he becomes the 15th incarnation.

The full interview with Tom Baker is available in the latest edition of Radio Times.