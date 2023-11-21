Jamie Lynn Spears threatens to quit I’m A Celebrity as she misses her children

Jamie Lynn Spears threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after she became emotional as she spoke about missing her children.

In Tuesday’s episode, the US singer and actress – sister of superstar Britney – opened up to campmates about how she was finding it difficult to be so far from her family.

Her emotions bubbled up further when four celebrities were tasked with a challenge to win the contestants’ luxury items, with hers being a photo of her two daughters.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, radio DJ Sam Thompson, food critic Grace Dent and TV presenter Marvin Humes had to pair up and manoeuvre long paddles to hold up a box denoting each campmate’s luxury item.

If they held up the box long enough to stop it falling down a trapdoor then they secured the prize.

After being showered with critters, they secured the boxes of TV presenter Josie Gibson, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, YouTuber Nella Rose and Harold.

They returned to camp to reveal the good and bad news to their fellow celebrities and apologised to Spears for not securing her photograph.

In the Bush Telegraph, Spears said: “Why would y’all put them through that? They feel guilty that they didn’t come back with the gifts for their friends. This is not OK. I want to go home.”

She then told her campmates: “I just went and told them, I was like, ‘It’s so effed up of y’all to put them through that’. I was like, ‘This is not fair. I quit. I don’t want to do it. I do not want to be here. That’s so unfair’.”

She added: “I just want to see my kids. Like I’ll stay out here with these freaking critters, just let me see them. I’m just struggling.”

Her campmates comforted her and she later told them she was not going to leave the jungle early.

She added in the Bush Telegraph: “I just feel bad that my wonderful campmates have to keep picking me back up, like that doesn’t feel fair to them, I want to be the one picking them back up.

“Why can’t I be stronger for them? I don’t want to be the one hogging all of this support. Like they deserve my support.

“So if anything, I just want to try to suck it up a little bit so I can just be a better campmate and teammate to them. I really, really want to be that for them because I love them dearly already. I truly do.”

At the end of the episode it was revealed that the public had voted for Spears to do the next Bushtucker Trial.

Elsewhere, Rose became the first contestant to shout “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” after she suffered an electric shock while completing a trial.

The public voted for the YouTuber, 26, to do the latest trial on Tuesday’s episode, which saw her take on the role of a secret agent who had to find stars in an underground lair filled with insects.

In the trial, titled No Time To Cry, she had to unlock stars protected behind glass by using a magnetic watch to bounce laser beams away from the prize.

After collecting three stars, she was given an electric shock through the watch while attempting to get a fourth.

The insects and shocks became too much for Rose who eventually chose to leave the trial early by shouting “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

As she rejoined Ant and Dec with three out of 10 stars for the camp, she said: “That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

“Confined spaces. The electric shocks. I was confined, underground, electrocuted, it was giving hell. I feel like I was in hell.

“They’re going to be so disappointed in me… I’m so disappointed in myself.”

She later described the experience as “traumatising”, adding: “I think being underground in a dark space and being electrocuted – it just felt like hell.

“I’m conquering my fears day by day. I’m getting stronger day by day.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV1 and ITVX.