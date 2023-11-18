Angela Rippon praised for ‘elegant’ Strictly dance as she makes Blackpool return

Broadcaster Angela Rippon was praised for an “elegant and sophisticated” dance when she made a return to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing.

Rippon 79, used to host Strictly’s predecessor Come Dancing from Blackpool, and on Saturday evening the presenter and her professional dancer Kai Widdrington performed the American smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

Rippon and Widdrington, 28, were joined by a number of other couples, who danced in the background during their performance.

Following their dance, judge Anton Du Beke said: “It was just perfect for tonight, you looked amazing.”

He added: “It was so elegant and sophisticated.”

Craig Revel Horwood had some criticism for the couple and the judge received boos when he offered the couple a score of six.

Motsi Mabuse said Rippon was a “skilled mover” and the couple received 28 points from the judges in total.

The BBC’s Blackpool special kickstarted with a high octane performance from the dancers, with a routine to a medley of songs including Feeling Good As Hell by Lizzo.

Model and soap star Bobby Brazier and professional dancer Dianne Buswell were the first to dance during Saturday’s episode and performed a jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!

Brazier, 20, sported a bright blue suit while Buswell, 34, donned a yellow frilly dress.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told Brazier: “You brought everything to this dance. I’m so proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood received boos from the audience when he said the dance was a “bit stompy”.

The judges awarded the duo 35 points following the dance, recorded live from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.