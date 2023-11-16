Glastonbury hopefuls attempt to buy tickets on train after coach sale release

Glastonbury Festival hopefuls have shared their jubilation and woes after the release of the first batch of tickets for the Somerset music event.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, users were quick to celebrate securing coach travel tickets for the 2024 festival after the sale went live at 6pm on Thursday.

Others who were left without tickets said they were feeling “slightly more hopeful” ahead of the general release on Sunday at 9am.

Joe McNeice, 26, said he was on a Southern railway train to London Victoria station at the time the sale launched and said “basically everyone” on his train attempted to secure tickets on their phones or laptops.

Mr McNeice, a theatre director from south London, managed to secure a ticket to Glastonbury through a friend.

He told the PA news agency that it “all went very quiet” at around 6.20pm on his train.

“Basically everyone on the train was trying around me,” he said.

“It all went very quiet at around 6.20pm, so I’m assuming other people weren’t as lucky as me.

“Someone said ‘It’s officially sold out’ out loud when the tweet from See Tickets went out, and people gradually started putting their devices away and scrolling on their phones again.”

Mr McNeice, who said he attended Glastonbury in 2021, said it was “the best thing I’ve ever experienced”.

He added that he could only secure coach tickets from Norwich for the festival even though he lives in Brixton, but said “it will be so worth it to just be there again”.

Noah Hatch, 19, said he managed to secure nine tickets for Glastonbury in the coach sale but said the process was “very stressful”.

The Bristol-based retail assistant, who has attended the festival for the last two years, said he was on the phone to two of his friends while his mother was on the phone to his father in order for the group to secure their tickets.

Mr Hatch told PA: “Me and my mates got in first, then my parents after we were told it was sold out.

“It was stressful but we do it every year and every year we get lucky.”

Fred Roques, a 22-year-old music student, said he had not managed to secure any tickets but was feeling “slightly more hopeful” ahead of the general sale on Sunday.

“I’ve never been and I’ve always wanted to go,” he told PA.

“I’ve been to many music festivals and (Glastonbury) is a top of the bucket list one that eludes me every single year.

“I was sat in my living room with my housemate, both sat on our respective laptops, with fingers crossed really just hoping upon hoping to get in.”

He added that he is assuming “some people will forget to wake up” for the general sale on Sunday at 9am which could “increase my chances” of securing a ticket.

“It’s the one day of the year where I sort of wake up like Christmas morning.”

Ticket sales for the 2024 festival had been pushed back by two weeks on November 2 after customers reported issues with their registration.

Hours before the first batch of ticket sales, organisers said some fans had claimed they were not made aware that their registrations had expired and “out of fairness” to them the sale was delayed.