I’m A Celebrity contestants to perform on Masked Singer special

Two celebrity competition shows are joining forces to host a one-off special.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants will dress up on the spin-off programme as ITV viewers attempt to guess who they are.

Contestants disguised in elaborate costumes, who have been dubbed huntsman, wombat, dunny and bearded dragon, have to sing in front of a celebrity panel which will guess their identity.

The panel includes The Masked Singer regulars Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, as Joel Dommett hosts.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Singer. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dommett, 38, competed on I’m A Celebrity in 2016 before presenting a spin-off show featuring extra footage from the series.

The one-off programme, called The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special, will air just before the first episode of the 2023 series begins on ITV.

So far the channel has not announced who will head to the Australian jungle, as presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special will air on November 19 at 7.30pm on ITV1.