Jeremy Renner reveals list of treatments he received after snowplough accident

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has revealed the list of treatments that he has undergone following a serious incident earlier this year.

The Hawkeye star, 52, was injured by his own six-tonne snowploughing machine on January 1 while trying to help a family member.

He has since kept his fans updated on his recovery, which has included using an anti-gravity treadmill and strengthening exercises.

In a recent post on Instagram, Renner wrote: “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…. BUT

“My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium.”

Back in January, Renner was left with significant injuries when he was accidentally run over while trying to help his nephew.

Jeremy Renner has starred in the Disney+ series Hawkeye (Ian West/PA)

A police report said Alexander Fries was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill.

Renner was air-lifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

He previously revealed that he broke over 30 bones while trying to stop the PistenBully vehicle.

Known for the Marvel film The Avengers in which he plays the superhero archer Hawkeye, he has also starred in a Disney+ series of the same name as his character.

Renner has also received Oscar nods for his roles in war film The Hurt Locker and drama The Town.