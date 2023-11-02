Mel Giedroyc says Children In Need shows the UK at its ‘best’

Mel Giedroyc has said Children In Need shows the UK at its “best” as it highlights how people in the country value community.

The TV presenter will return to host the live BBC appeal show alongside Ade Adepitan, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and new edition Lenny Rush on November 17.

Ahead of the show, Giedroyc visited a music therapy project for disabled children and young people which benefits from the funding, which she described as “the best thing I’ve done in years”.

Mel Giedroyc (ChildrenInNeed/BBC/PA)

Reflecting on the show, she told the PA news agency: “It’s about community. It makes me proud actually. There’s a lot of things you can say at the moment ‘Oh I’m not sure about that going on in Britain’. There are lots of voices. But this, I think, really shows us at our best.

“Times are hard at the moment, the cost-of-living crisis continues, there’s all sorts going down.

“But still the people who watch BBC One, the people who give to people shaking cans in the street, all the volunteers that come out every year faithfully just shows in a very powerful way that we do have very strong communities, and that we do care about things that matter.

“And what matters more, frankly, than children. Not a lot really as far as I’m concerned.”

The TV star said she feels the heightened turmoil in the world has highlighted further how we must protect the future of children.

“I think if we can instil in children a sense of self-esteem, and help, and the fact that there is a community there for them, whether they’re from the UK or from out of the UK, I think that’s going to make for a better world for all of us,” she added.

“So in a selfish way, it’s very important to support Children In Need because actually they’re looking out for the world that lies ahead.

“And it is a flawed world, but also a very positive one as well.”

Earlier this week, Giedroyc visited the Otakar Kraus Music Trust in south-west London which provides music therapy for more than 450 people with physical and learning difficulties “in order to improve their wellbeing and quality of life”.

After sitting in on a session with the children playing instruments and singing, she said it was “utterly life affirming and brilliant and lovely to see first hand what Children In Need do because that is what it’s all about”.

She added: “It’s a room full of support and affirmation and love, which is very much needed at the moment.”

The live appeal show will return to screens on November 17 with a packed three-hour schedule of sketches, music and performances in a bid to raise money for children and young people across the UK.

Giedroyc said this year’s show is going to be “mega”, adding: “I’ve got a good feeling about it, 2023 is going to be a good one.”

Among the special editions on the night will be a Doctor Who scene featuring David Tennant playing the 14th Doctor.

Scottish actor Tennant first stepped into the Tardis in 2005 to play the 10th Doctor and is revisiting the Time Lord role for a series of specials to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.

The appeal show will also see mayhem in the MasterChef kitchen as John Torode and Gregg Wallace are joined by some of Britain’s beloved puppets who will cook and create a dish to win over the judges.

While the classic Race Across The World series will get a Yorkshire twist as three pairs of TV characters will have to race across the county.

BBC Children In Need The Great Spotacular Appeal Show will air on November 17 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.