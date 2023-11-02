Blossoms star reveals Rick Astley caused a stir as house guest in Stockport

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden has revealed singer Rick Astley caused quite a stir when he came to stay in the band’s home town of Stockport.

The Never Gonna Give You Up star, who performed with Blossoms at Glastonbury earlier this year, paid a visit to the northern band and ended up staying with Ogden at his house.

Ogden told BBC Breakfast: “He slept over at my house, we call it the Rick Astley suite.”

Asked if Astley stripped the bed, Ogden replied: “He was great, I can’t remember if he stripped it but was very well made.”

Rick Astley playing with the Blossoms on the Woodsies stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

He continued: “He was in Stockport hanging out with us. And he was like, ‘Where should we stay in Stockport?’, and we’re like, ‘I’m not sure there’s gonna be like… you know, he’s Rick Astley, I don’t know where you want to stay’.

“There’s no Ritz in Stockport. No diss to the hotel in Stockport.

“I said, ‘Why don’t you stay at my house?’. We’ve got a spare room and he was he was up for it.

“We made dinner and we had a few drinks and everyone came around. It was lovely.

“We went to The Blossoms pub actually and then all the other pubs started coming like, ‘Why don’t you come to our pub for a drink?’.

“Word was getting round that Rick Astley’s in town.”

It has been announced that Blossoms will play a show, billed as the biggest of their career, at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on August 25 2024.

The all-day outdoor concert is a follow-up to the gig headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds held at the park earlier this year.

The announcement follows the release of Blossoms’ new single, To Do List (After The Breakup), inspired and named after the viral poetry book Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur.