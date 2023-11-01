Daniel Radcliffe emotional at ‘unfair’ injures of stunt double in documentary

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe appeared emotional while speaking about his stunt double’s injuries in a trailer for a new documentary.

While working on the penultimate film in the series, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1, David Holmes was paralysed.

The life story of the former gymnast is explored in David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, a reference to what the character Potter is called in the blockbuster film series and books by author JK Rowling.

In a teaser released on Wednesday by HBO, Radcliffe says Holmes “would do the most dangerous physical stuff” as he recalls him working on the set of the Harry Potter film series.

Holmes, from Essex, was selected to play Radcliffe’s double in the first film, when the young actor was just 11.

The pair worked together for the next decade and formed a close bond, which is talked about in the teaser clip along with Holmes being paralysed with a debilitating spinal injury after an accident on the set of the penultimate film.

In the trailer, Radcliffe looks tearful as he says: “It is unfair, he shouldn’t have had to do any of that.”

He adds: “This terrible thing happened to Dave, but I don’t want to talk as if his life is a tragedy.

“The way his life has affected the lives of people around him means that it is the furthest thing from that imaginable.”

The film, directed by Dan Hartley and with Radcliffe as an executive producer, will feature candid personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes’ stunt work, and scenes of his current life.

It will also feature interviews with friends, family, and former crew.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived will be available on demand on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now from November 18.