Could Nigel Farage be among the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2023?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has seen both politicians and celebrities compete in a series of bizarre trials and the latest season is likely to be no different.

Former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is reportedly in talks to take part in the new series which will see another crop of hopefuls compete in Australia to be named Queen or King of the jungle.

In response to reports about Mr Farage, a show spokesperson said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We’ll announce our line up in due course.”

The 59-year-old has also made a career as a presenter on GB News and has appeared on BBC comedy panel show Have I Got News For You, along with various talk shows.

Political figures have had mixed results competing on the popular programme.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock came third in the 2022 series, while Nadine Dorries – who was culture secretary under Boris Johnson – was eliminated by the public first in 2012.

Both lost the Conservative whip, which means sitting as an independent in the House of Commons, over taking part in the show. Ms Dorries later had it returned and apologised in Parliament over the fee she was paid for appearing.

Former MPs including Edwina Currie in 2014, Lembit Opik in 2010 and Robert Kilroy-Silk in 2008 have also been on the show.

The Sun has claimed that former prime minister Liz Truss, who resigned last year, and her briefly serving chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are also being considered for the jungle.

Other rumoured contestants for the latest series include This Morning star Josie Gibson and Love Island star Olivia Attwood, who competed last year but had to head home early.

Liz Truss, who was prime minister for a short period (Danny Lawson/PA)

Attwood, 32, was forced to withdraw from the ITV show in 2022 after a routine blood test showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia.

There has also been speculation that Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson could also be an I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmate after his partner Zara McDermott competed on the latest Strictly Come Dancing series.

Other celebrities that also might be on the new series include jockey star Frankie Dettori, weather presenter Alex Beresford and former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen.

Earlier this month, long-term hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared a video on social media teasing the 23rd series, which referenced them opening a “five star” jungle retreat.

This year, saw an all-stars version of the show called I’m a Celebrity… South Africa, which was won by presenter and singer Myleene Klass.