The Rolling Stones land 14th number one album with Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones have secured their 14th number one album as Hackney Diamonds outsold the rest of the top five combined.

Released on October 20, the record is their first collection of original songs for 18 years, and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

In its first week, it has racked up 72,200 chart units, making it the third biggest sales week in 2023 so far, behind Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract), according to the Official Charts Company.

It also becomes their 11th studio album to reach the top spot – which places them alongside The Beatles, Robbie Williams and Bruce Springsteen as the acts who have achieved this landmark the most.

Hackney Diamonds also tops this week’s vinyl albums chart, selling the most copies on the format over the past seven days.

The 12-track offering features appearances from their late drummer Watts as well as a host of global superstars including original member Bill Wyman, Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John.

Elsewhere in the charts, Blink-182 secured the number two spot with their ninth studio album One More Time.

Bombay Bicycle Club has also shot up the charts with their sixth studio My Big Day – claiming third place this week.

They previously topped the charts with 2014’s So Long, See You Tomorrow and have surpassed their 2020 album Everything Else Has Gone Wrong – which peaked at number four.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts climbs up two spots to claim fourth while Drake takes fifth place with For All The Dogs.

Over on the official singles chart, South African-born Kenya Grace – who grew up in Southampton – holds on to the top spot for a third week running with her hit Strangers.

It was also the most-streamed track of the week in the UK again, achieving 4.4 million streams – but Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe’s dance track Prada follows closely behind, with only 800 chart units separating the two.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift jumps back into the top 10 to take the third spot with her track Cruel Summer.

It comes after the US superstar released “Taylor’s Version” of her 1989 album on Friday, which previously hit the charts in 2014.

It is the latest in a string of re-recordings by Swift, who wants to take back ownership of her old material.