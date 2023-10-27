Alex Jones among stars set to host Homes Under The Hammer anniversary episodes

The TRIC Christmas lunch – London

Alex Jones will guest present a special episode of BBC series Homes Under The Hammer, marking its 20th anniversary.

Across several episodes, two of which will air on November 17 on the day of the show’s anniversary, a number of famous faces will make appearances and share their insight into property renovation.

Each of the five episodes will contain a celebrity host, a new property and a memorable moment from the archive.

Homes Under The Hammer’s Martel Maxwell, Martin Roberts and Dion Dublin (Ollie Upton/BBC)

Speaking on the series, The One Show presenter, Jones, 46, revealed that Homes Under The Hammer is her “favourite programme of all time.”

She added: “I’ve watched it for years, so this feels like a real treat.”

Jones will join presenter Martel Maxwell in London when she stars in one of the episodes set to air in November.

In the other, the show’s Martin Roberts and Changing Rooms host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will present from Bristol, where Llewelyn-Bowen will offer advice on recycling a retro avocado bathroom suite.

More celebrity specials will air later in the year, with transmission dates yet to be announced.

One of the upcoming episodes will see presenter Dion Dublin travel to Birmingham, where he will be joined by his guest co-host, singer and actress Toyah Willcox.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones said it ‘feels like a real treat’ to present Homes Under The Hammer (Yui Mok/PA)

In another, the show’s Jacqui Joseph will co-present with Welsh broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans in Wales, and a third instalment of the show will see presenter Tommy Walsh receive a helping hand from The Traitors star Amanda Lovett in Buckinghamshire.

The long-running show first aired on BBC One on November 17 2003, and presenters have since travelled across the UK visiting a plethora of property auction lots.

Speaking on the show, presenter Roberts said: “Who would have thought back in 2003 when I uttered those immortal lines ‘let’s find out what happened when it went under the hammer’ for the first time, that I’d still be saying them 20 years on? But I am.

“And I’m so very proud to have been part of this much-loved show that’s been bringing entertainment and inspiration to viewers for a spectacularly long time.”

Toyah Willcox will guest present on an episode in Birmingham (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Dublin added: “20 years of Homes Under The Hammer and we’re still going strong. A juggernaut of a show that never seems to get old and people absolutely love.

“I’m so privileged to be a part of it for the last nine years, it’s a special show and long may it continue… for another 20 years!”

Muslim Alim, factual daytime commissioning editor, said: “Homes Under The Hammer is arguably one of the heroes of BBC daytime and a factual entertainment triumph.

“The BBC is proud to celebrate 20 years of the show, and audiences can expect lots of entertainment as we invite celebrities to join our presenters as property experts and revisit some of our favourite past properties courtesy of the rich archive.”