Julia Fox on perceptions Kanye ‘put her on the map’: It’s really misogynistic

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Julia Fox has said that she finds it “misogynistic” when people want to talk about how Kanye West “put her on the map”.

In January 2022, the Italian-American actress and model, 33, known for appearing in the film Uncut Gems, started a short-lived romance with the rapper, 46, who now goes by the name Ye.

Speaking to The Telegraph about her new memoir Down The Drain and her time spent with the celebrity musician, Fox said: “People are like, ‘Oh her relationship with Kanye put her on the map.’

Julia Fox attending the premiere for The Idol during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)

“And it’s been really hard for them to see me as anything other than that.

“Even having written this memoir, people still want to just talk about that.

“It’s really misogynistic. It’s really dark.

“But there’s also a very long history of doing this to women, where the woman’s rank in society really came from the man she was married to.

“And it just sucks because there are times where I’m like, I just wish I never did it. I’m so much more than that.”

Fox said that her new book is, in part, a riposte “to everyone who has underestimated me, because I’ve been underestimated my entire life”.

Discussing what unfolds in her memoir, which details her experiences with petty crime and drug use as a teenager, she said: “It’s only the tip of the iceberg… If I wrote about every time I was arrested, every time I was hospitalised, I could have written a trilogy.”

In the memoir, Fox simply refers to West as “the artist”, according to The Telegraph.

The pair had met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and were later pictured together attending the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play on Broadway.

West and Fox had been photographed together at multiple locations whilst they were dating, including at Paris Fashion Week where they both wore full denim outfits to the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.