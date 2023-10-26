Big Brother housemate claims contestant’s shower comments make him look bad

Dylan Big Brother

Big Brother contestant Dylan will claim that Kerry tried to make him look bad after he used the shower before her in Thursday’s episode of the ITV2 reality series.

Following a challenge that involves gunge, Big Brother housemates will head to the shower to wash off and Dylan will be one of the first to get themselves clean.

After contestants ask if Kerry can go first, Dylan, who is an amputee, will hop in the shower and say: “Kerry I’ll be in and out in a second love. I’ve got to use the chair for my leg.”

Kerry responds: “It’s fine, darling.”

She can then be heard saying: “Dylan, the gentleman.”

Kerry will then speak to Big Brother in the diary room and say: “I just said could I use the shower first because I am so worried about slipping.

“I don’t think Dylan must have heard me, bless him, and he went in there first and it was really slippy.”

Later, Chanelle will speak to Dylan in the kitchen and ask: “Is Kerry still upset?”

Dylan responds: “She’s upset because of getting gunged. She felt bad because she came in, she took her top off and she thought she was going to be first in the shower but I’d jumped in.

“I need to use the disabled shower as well – what do you want me to do?

“She wasn’t even in the bathroom when I was in there.”

Dylan adds: “I think it’s any excuse to make me look a c***.”

In the earlier half of the episode, housemates take part in Big Brother and Vinted’s big catwalk task.

Gathering housemates to the lounge, Big Brother says: “Housemates. Get ready to strut your stuff for the fiercest runway show on Big Brother’s Big Catwalk.”

Big Brother adds: “For the winners, VIP access to an exclusive party. Your outfits are ready in the storeroom.”

Housemates are tasked with successfully walking the catwalk, but if they choose an incorrect tile they will be covered in gunge and also have to go to the back of the queue.

The first eight housemates to cross will attend Big Brother’s VIP Party and will gain access to Vinted’s pre-loved wardrobe.

When the party takes place, Henry will admit to missing Jordan, who successfully gained entry to the VIP event.

Speaking in the diary room, Henry says: “I’m definitely really missing Jordan because I think I’ve got so used to being around Jordan in the house – having that comfort and relaxation of not needing to worry about what you say or how you behave.”

Following the party, Jordan will speak to Henry in the bedroom and say: “Henry, it’s been such a difficult night. I’ve been to hell and back in that room. They made me dance.”