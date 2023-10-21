Notification Settings

Georgia Harrison: I’ve had serious conversations about becoming an MP

ShowbizPublished:

She spoke at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool earlier this month.

Labour Party Conference 2023

Georgia Harrison has said she has had “serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs” about a bid to represent an Essex constituency.

The former Love Island contestant and The Only Way Is Essex star, 28, has in recent years become a campaigner on tackling violence against women and girls.

Harrison’s ex-partner Stephen Bear, a winner of Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, was jailed earlier this year for posting intimate footage of her online.

Harrison told Saturday’s Sun: “I had serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs about if I could run for Essex, and they said it would be possible.

“They told me to go away and think about it. They said if I was being serious about running for an MP it is something that they would support me with.

“I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring.

“We need more normal people going into politics.”

At the Labour Party conference in Liverpool earlier this month, she called for sexual assault victims to be prioritised in the justice system to prevent them going through the same wait as her.

At the event, Harrison, who featured in the ITV documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear, said the years waiting for her case to be heard was “detrimental to my career and my mental health, which was really hard for me”.

She also pushed for “massive online platforms” to be required to take down sexually explicit content, which had been posted without consent.

On Tuesday, Harrison was honoured with an activist gong at the Glamour Women of the Year awards.

