Amanda Abbington to miss Strictly Come Dancing live show due to medical reasons

Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Actress Amanda Abbington will miss the Strictly Come Dancing live show on Saturday night “due to medical reasons”, it has been announced.

Former Strictly professional Janette Manrara announced the news on BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two, telling the audience “we have some breaking news”.

“Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Amanda will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend,” she said.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni (Pernice) will return the following week.”

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The 39-year-old added: “Amanda we hope you get well soon, my love, sending you all the best wishes.”

It comes after Abbington posted a tribute to actress Haydn Gwynne, who died on Friday after a recent cancer diagnosis, to her Instagram story.