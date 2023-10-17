Notification Settings

Timothee Chalamet praises Zendaya and Tom Holland as ‘good-energy Hollywood’

ShowbizPublished:

The American actor discussed what it was like to film Dune: Part Two alongside Zendaya.

Timothee Chalamet stars in Dune: Part 2
Timothee Chalamet stars in Dune: Part 2

The 27-year-old actor discussed what it was like to film Dune: Part Two alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Zendaya, and said her partner and Spider-Man co-star Holland would often visit the set.

Speaking to GQ, Chalamet, who also plays the lead in upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation Wonka, said: “It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too.

“They’re level. They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood. And then Austin (Butler) and Florence (Pugh).

“I feel like I’m creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things.”

Butler, 32, who played Elvis in the 2022 biopic, stars as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the new Dune movie, while English actress and Little Women star Pugh, 27, portrays Princess Irulan Corrino in the Denis Villeneuve-directed film due for release in 2024.

Chalamet also spoke to GQ about accusations lodged against his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer.

Chalamet starred opposite the 37-year-old in the 2017 Luca Guadagnino film which won an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay.

Hammer faced a series of damaging accusations over explicit messages he allegedly sent on social media and an accusation of rape by a woman in Los Angeles in March 2021.

He vehemently denied the claims and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided after a two-year investigation not to charge him.

Asked about the fallout, Chalamet said: “These things end up getting click-baited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word.”

Timothee Chalamet is on the November cover of GQ and British GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands from October 31.

