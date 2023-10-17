Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lily Allen leads the fashion pack at Glamour Women of the Year awards

ShowbizPublished:

The singer and actress had wet-look slicked back hair and wore a sparkling black dress with cut-out details.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London

Famous faces have taken to the red carpet for the Glamour Women of the Year awards in London.

The event recognises some of 2023’s biggest names in music, television, film, sport and media and shines a spotlight on women who have made an impact in their field.

Many of those attending the ceremony at One Marylebone in London opted for black gowns, including singer and actress Lily Allen.

Meanwhile, pops of colour from Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, who was the night’s host,  and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and filmmaker and actress Lena Dunham, who both wore neon hues, gave the red carpet contrast.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Lily Allen wearing open toe heels and a black dress with cut-outs had her hair slicked back (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Eurovision Singer Mae Muller opted for a black plunging halter-neck with choker detail (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Hannah Waddingham chose a two-tone shimmering metallic gown (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Host for the evening Katherine Ryan in a one-shoulder ensemble with beaded detail (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse showed off her pregnancy bump in neon orange (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu sported a high ponytail and panelled lace overlay skirt (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Reality star Sophie Habboo chose a black minidress with white and pink detail (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
American actress and singer Halle Bailey in a black and white strapless dress with petticoat frills (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Filmmaker and writer Lena Dunham wore a bright yellow floor-length stain column gown (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Reality star Georgia Harrison showed off the thigh split in her gown with diamante detail (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
American actress America Ferrera in a white off-the-shoulder ensemble (Ian West/PA)
Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News