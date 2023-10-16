America Ferrera says she noticed workplace ‘inequalities’ after giving birth

America Ferrera

Actress America Ferrera has said she noticed “inequalities” in the workplace after giving birth, adding that she “experienced a whole new category of imbalance”.

The 39-year-old, who appears in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, has been named Glamour’s Women Of The Year 2023 global honouree and UK impact award winner.

In an interview with Emily Maddick for Glamour UK, the Ugly Betty star spoke about sexism in the workplace and discussed what she had learned about the film industry after giving birth.

America Ferrera for Glamour UK (Josefina Santos/Glamour)

She said: “Since becoming a parent to my now five-year-old son, and three-year-old daughter, I’ve experienced a whole new category of imbalance in the workplace.

“I’ve seen the inequalities that put the burden of parenting on women; the disproportionate cost of what that means to mothers and their careers, and the cultural expectations placed on women that we internalise and hold ourselves to.

“I’m on multiple text chains with working mums stressing out about dilemmas like whether to go on a work trip or miss their kids’ doctor appointment.

“Women at every level of their careers are having to make choices that cost us money, affect our mental health, our physical health, and quality of life.

“Our culture and our policies must change.”

America Ferrera is a global Women Of The Year honouree (Josefina Santos/Glamour)

Ferrera, who once campaigned for former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton, said that she grew up experiencing inequality and said her family lost its assistance with meals at school when she was in fifth grade.

She said: “I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want to fight injustice to incite change in this world.”

Speaking further on sexism and her hopes for the future, she added: “My deepest hope is that the future for women looks like genuine safety: physically, emotionally, and mentally.

“My commitment is to keep fighting and showing up in beloved community where women find strength and courage in each other, to continue the work toward the change that we all deserve.”

The UK Women Of The Year honorees will be announced on Tuesday at a ceremony in London.