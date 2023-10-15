Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on US sketch show Saturday Night Live moments after NFL star Travis Kelce made a cameo.

The 49th season’s premiere episode saw the singer appear briefly to introduce a performance by rapper Ice Spice while Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce featured at the end of a skit which poked fun at their rumoured romance.

The Anti-Hero singer has been seen in the stands supporting the Chiefs on a number of recent occasions, sparking rumours of a relationship.

SNL host for the night Pete Davidson dressed in Swift merchandise and a pink cowboy hat as he pretended to commentate an NFL game between the Jets and Eagles.

He joked he was “devastated” the singer was nowhere to be seen after reading she would be at the game in support of Kelce’s brother Jason, who plays for the Eagles.

At the end of the scene, comedian Kenan Thompson said he was “done” with the Swift fangirling and would next bring on “someone who actually wants to talk football”, before the scene cut to Kelce saying “yes, please”.

It comes as Swift’s Eras Tour film achieved the highest tickets sales at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend after it opened on Friday, according to Vue International’s boss.

The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her career.

Founder and chief executive of Vue International Tim Richards said: “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was number one at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend by a considerable distance, having already smashed the previous Event Cinema pre-sales record and tracking to achieve the highest ever box office takings for an event cinema release in the UK and Ireland.

“We saw an incredible response from Swifties across the UK and Ireland who dressed up, sang along and danced away with fellow fans, with sell out sessions despite scheduling an unprecedented number of shows so no-one missed out.”

Swift previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK pre-sale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month.

The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

On Wednesday, Swift took to the red carpet in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the film, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyonce.

Swift sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.