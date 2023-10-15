Taron Egerton and Luke Evans among winners at Bafta Cymru Awards

Taron Egerton

Welsh actors Taron Egerton and Luke Evans are among the stars who have won big at the 2023 Bafta Cymru Awards.

The TV and stage star Rakie Ayola, who has appeared in a string of series including Black Mirror, Noughts + Crosses and Doctor Who, also picked up two gongs at the ceremony held at ICC Wales in Newport on Sunday.

Sir Jonathan Pryce presented her with the prestigious Sian Phillips award, which is given to a Welsh individual who has made significant contributions to film and/or television.

She also took home the best actress prize for her performance in BBC drama, The Pact.

Actress Rakie Ayola (Johnny Green/PA)

Rocketman star Egerton picked up his first Bafta Cymru prize in the best actor category for his role in US crime drama, Black Bird.

Beauty And The Beast actor Evans took home the entertainment programme gong for his special, titled Luke Evans: Showtime!, which saw him return to Wales to host a night of music with special guests LeAnn Rimes, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger and Beverley Knight.

Sci-fi series The Lazarus Project, which starred Paapa Essiedu and was made by Welsh production company Urban Myth Films, was awarded best television drama.

Luke Evans (Ian West/PA)

Welsh language film Y Swn also received two awards: one in the feature/TV film category; and the other in editing: fiction, which was won by Kevin Jones.

Documentary Greenham took home the factual series prize while Rhys ap Rhobert won the editing: factual award for his work on the series.

Save The Cinema, a film on the life of Liz Evans, a youth theatre leader in Carmarthen, Wales, also scooped two awards with Jo Thompson winning best costume design and Jonathan Houlding receiving the award for production design.

TV and radio presenter Hywel Gwynfryn was awarded the outstanding contribution award, which was presented by the director of BBC Wales, Rhuanedd Richards.