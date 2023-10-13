Big Brother housemate up for eviction says ‘oldest people’ are at risk of going

A Big Brother housemate that has been put up for eviction will say that their fellow contestants are trying to get out the “oldest people” during Friday’s episode of the ITV2 show.

The public will get to decide if Kerry or Farida will go home after they are chosen for eviction by their fellow housemates.

Kerry will receive five nominations from the housemates, whilst Farida will be given eight.

Kerry could be the first contestant evicted from the Big Brother house (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

Following news that they are up for eviction, Farida will tell Kerry: “All the youngsters stuck together and they got out the oldest people.”

After she sees Olivia laughing, Farida says: “Don’t laugh ‘cos that’s not nice.”

Olivia responds: “I’m not laughing at that, but you’re making it out as if we’ve all grouped together.”

“No, that’s exactly what happened,” Farida responds, before Olivia says: “I can’t be arsed with that… f****** hell.”

Elsewhere, Jenkin suspects Kerry is not handling the news quite as well as she appears, telling Big Brother: “I reckon, it’s gonna brew and the more that Kerry is saying she’s not bothered it’s going to sort of start to seem like she is… which might wind up Farida.”

“It’s like the battle of the titans isn’t it, the two maternal figures.”

The new cast of Big Brother (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

In nominations Farida will be accused of being “rude”, “hard work”, “selfish” and is said to have “a hidden agenda”.

One housemate will claim she is “opinionated on something she doesn’t even have the perspective on”, and her inability to remember her fellow housemates’ names will also come under fire.

Meanwhile, Kerry will be labelled “loud”, “overpowering” and “patronising” by certain housemates, and one housemate will say: “She’s a grown woman who needs to get it together and deal with it.”

The evictee will have their first live interview immediately after they leave, on Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2.