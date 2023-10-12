S Club don colourful outfits as Good Times reunion tour kickstarts in Manchester

S Club reunion tour

Pop group S Club donned colourful outfits as they kickstarted their 25th anniversary reunion tour with a show in Manchester.

On Thursday evening, the band performed at the AO Arena without band members Paul Cattermole, who died in April, and Hannah Spearritt, who withdrew from the The Good Times Tour earlier in the year.

The group – formerly known as S Club 7 and now comprising Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh – had announced a UK tour in February to celebrate 25 years.

S Club on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester during the first night of their reunion tour (Peter Byrne/PA)

For their first show, the five-piece appeared on stage silhouetted in front of bright beaming, coloured lights.

Stevens wore a red flared and glittering bodysuit whilst O’Meara donned a turquoise skin-tight suit with matching shoes.

McIntosh sported an all-purple fit and Lee was dressed in yellow whilst Barrett wore a bright pink bodysuit with thigh-high boots.

S Club on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

In July, the band released a single paying tribute to Cattermole called These Are The Days.

That same month the group said that the door was open for Spearritt’s return during an appearance on ITV programme This Morning.

The actress and singer, who was a founding member of the 1990s pop group, was recently announced as one of the celebrity contestants for Dancing On Ice 2024.

Rachel Stevens of S Club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Following S Club’s performance at the AO Arena, the band will head to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena for a performance on Friday, followed by a Saturday show at Utilita Arena in Sheffield.