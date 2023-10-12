Odeon adds screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film due to demand

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of her concert film on Wednesday in Los Angeles

Odeon has added more screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film as shows are “selling out fast”.

The cinema chain urged fans to secure their tickets soon to “avoid disappointment” ahead of the film being released in the UK on Friday.

The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

A spokesperson for Odeon said: “Tickets sales opened with a bang at 1pm on September 26 and shows are selling out fast.

“New screenings are being added where necessary and available, to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to experience this incredible event on the big screen.

“Odeon recommends everyone should book as soon as possible to secure their seats and avoid disappointment.”

The singer previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK presale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month.

The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

The Swift film also broke a record with US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution as it generated the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

Swift took to the red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the film, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyonce.

She sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.

The singer superstar will start the UK and Ireland leg of the tour next June in Edinburgh before she heads to cities including Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.