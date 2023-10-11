Notification Settings

Richard Collins resigns as RTE chief financial officer

It comes after a series of revelations at the public service broadcaster.

RTE chief financial officer Richard Collins
RTE chief financial officer Richard Collins has resigned, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst delivered the update to staff on Wednesday.

“Richard Collins has tendered his resignation as CFO of RTE. Richard will work on a handover and RTE is in the process of identifying a replacement CFO,” RTE said in a statement.

“Richard will assist in any ongoing processes to the extent that this may be required.

RTE's Kevin Bakhurst
RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst announced the news to staff (Niall Carson/PA)

“We wish to thank Richard for his hard work and contribution to RTE over the past three years and to wish him every success in the future.”

Mr Collins was one of the RTE executives who appeared before Oireachtas committees to answer questions about the controversy engulfing the broadcaster.

The controversy arose in relation to fees to star presenter Ryan Tubridy, but widened out to general expenditure at the broadcaster as well as governance and accounting practices.

In one committee appearance, Mr Collins said he was not sure what exactly he was paid, before stating that it was “in and around” 200,000 euro.

Mr Bakhurst had said in July that Mr Collins would be “working with us now for another couple of weeks” to help RTE provide documents to committees.



