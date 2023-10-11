Paloma Faith on ‘difficult and harrowing’ break-up

Paloma Faith pregnancy

Paloma Faith has spoken about her “difficult and harrowing” feelings at the end of a long-term relationship.

The 42-year-old English singer, known for hits such as Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Changing, shares two daughters with French artist Leyman Lahcine.

She appeared on BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday to talk about her latest album The Glorification Of Sadness.

“I wanted it to be empowering” ? Making other people feel strong was a big inspiration for @Palomafaith when writing her new music ? Watch #TheOneShow here ? https://t.co/jYt19QLhpi pic.twitter.com/cgmpZelkCJ — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 11, 2023

Faith said: “I think the whole album, which is due out early next year, was difficult (to write), because it’s like how do you write about anything else if all you’re thinking about is the biggest moment in your life?

“Obviously there’s children involved and it’s a bit of a different experience for me breaking up with someone than just the cut and runs of youth.

“It feels difficult, it feels harrowing, it feels like I’m scared and I want to be really careful because I’m very protective of my family.

“I think my family has changed shape as opposed to ended, but yes this is kind of an autobiographical moment and I’m actually more terrified talking about it and presenting it than I have with any other thing.

“How do you write about anything else if all you’re thinking about is the biggest moment in your life?”@Palomafaith on how she approached writing about a deeply personal subject for her new album ? Watch #TheOneShow live now ? https://t.co/jYt19QLhpi pic.twitter.com/PnEth0u5ge — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 11, 2023

“Because in the past when you break up with someone you haven’t got kids with you’re just like ‘argh, screw you, I’m just going to tell the world you’re awful’.

“It’s different and it’s difficult, but I’m proud of the body of work that’s coming out.”

The pop star last released a studio record, called Infinite Things, in November 2020.

When asked about her three-year break from new music, Faith said: “Everyone calls it a break, don’t they?… I wouldn’t say it was a break, I’ve been working frantically and raising children and stuff but yeah, (it’s a) new era.”

She also spoke about her new single How You Leave A Man, saying: “People keep saying to me: ‘I feel ostracised’.