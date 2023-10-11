Lorraine Kelly wishes Holly Willoughby ‘all the best’ after ‘difficult decision’

Lorraine Kelly

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly sent best wishes to Holly Willoughby as she spoke of the “terribly difficult decision” the TV star had to make in announcing that she will not be returning to This Morning.

At the start of her ITV show Lorraine on Wednesday, Kelly spoke about appearing on This Morning as a guest last week, saying: “I think it was last Tuesday… And it was lovely, and Holly was so relaxed and so happy, and her and Josie (Gibson) obviously get on like a house on fire.

“The whole place, it just felt as if things are getting back to normal, and then out of the blue this happens, this horrible, awful thing that she’s having to deal with…”

Kelly added: “It just is a shame and, Holly, we wish you all the very best, you and your family. I know that must have been a terribly difficult decision because she loves the show. She loves the show.”

Willoughby, 42, announced on Tuesday that she was stepping down from This Morning after 14 years, saying in an Instagram post that she had made the decision for herself and her family.

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were also among the stars sending messages of support to Willoughby following the news of her departure.

Hammond and Rochelle Humes, who have both presented alongside Willoughby, said it was a “sad day”.

A number of celebrities left supportive comments on Instagram, including fellow This Morning host O’Leary, who said he has “nothing but love and respect” for her.

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna said: “You have given us all so much love and light, in front and behind the cameras. I am so grateful for everything you have given me… I love you so much, darling beautiful Holly, the sunshine of our days.”

Irish TV presenter and This Morning star Craig Doyle wrote: “We are so supportive of you and we love you to bits, we just wish it didn’t end this way. It’s a sad day for everyone.”

Another This Morning regular, Josie Gibson, said: “You’ve made me laugh until my cheeks ache sharing the sofa with you. We are sending you so much love HW.”

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid said she was “sending love” to Holly’s family, while This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams said: “Love you Holly. Thank you so much for all that you’ve done to welcome me, and support with nothing but kindness and a load of great laughs over the years.”

Elsewhere, Love Island host Laura Whitmore told the presenter to look after herself, adding: “You light up any screen you’re on xxx.”

TV personality and broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, who has been interviewed by Willoughby on the ITV show, said: “We will miss you so very much my darling”, while TV chef James Martin, who has cooked for the presenter before, said: “Big love to you and your family. See you soon and the door is always open for lunch or dinner.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield co-hosted Dancing On Ice as well as This Morning (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Willoughby’s departure comes after a 36-year-old man was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

The presenter’s former co-host, Phillip Schofield, left This Morning in May after admitting to a relationship with a younger male ex-colleague.

Willoughby and Schofield, who had presented the show together since 2009, also co-hosted Dancing On Ice before Schofield’s resignation.