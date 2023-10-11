Holly Willoughby’s top moments on ITV’s This Morning

Holly Willoughby

TV star Holly Willoughby joined ITV show This Morning in 2009 where she presented alongside Phillip Schofield until his departure in May this year.

The 42-year-old revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she will not be returning to the channel’s flagship morning programme, explaining that she had made the decision for herself and her family.

Here is a look back at Willoughby’s most memorable moments on the morning TV show:

– Comparing Gino D’Acampo’s pasta dish to a “British carbonara”

Willoughby once angered Italian chef Gino D’Acampo after she told him his macaroni pasta dish would be closer to a “British carbonara” with the addition of ham.

D’Acampo responded: “If my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike.”

This produced fits of laughter from presenters Willoughby and Schofield.

D’Acampo said that carbonara is a “different recipe” and has “nothing to do with macaroni cheese”.

– “Cute” baby visits the set

In 2016 a guest invited on This Morning called Klara Dollan talked about her cryptic pregnancy, which meant that she did not realise she was pregnant until her birth.

Dollan brought her baby with her on to the set and Willoughby held her and said: “You are so cute, look at those eyes.”

In a later clip, Schofield said that the baby had become “smiley” as soon as Willoughby started holding her.

– Accidentally smashing the set

In 2015 during a segment with presenter Ben Shephard, Willoughby managed to break a part of the set when she tried out some wellie wanging.

Willoughby lobbed the wellington boot into a golden pineapple where it dropped from a table and broke in two.

In response, Shephard said: “Holly Willoughby you’ve smashed the set!”

He added: “You’ve ruined the game, I can’t even wang anything now cause you’ve taken it all out.”

– Boat trip on the River Thames

Willoughby and Schofield once presented live from a boat on the River Thames.

Presenter Alison Hammond was also shown on screen, back in the studio, and at one point told viewers that the connection might be lost “a little bit” whilst a clip showed the pair making their way up the Thames.

On camera, Willoughby and Schofield spoke live from the boat before Willoughby discovered that the fuel bag was being changed and said: “Change of fuel bag. We’ve run out of fuel! We’re going to have to row.”

Schofield said to Hammond: “You seriously, Alison, may be doing the rest of the show.”

– Eating cake with a serving spoon

Willoughby tucked into a cake with a serving spoon the day after the 2016 National Television Awards saying “I want to bury my face in this”.