Government withholding 40 million euro in funding until RTE produces reform plan

RTE pay revelations

Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin has said she is withholding additional funding of 40 million euro from national broadcaster RTE until it produces its strategic vision for reform.

It comes after interim funding of just 16 million euro had been allocated to RTE in Budget 2024.

RTE was plunged into crisis in June when the broadcaster revealed it had not correctly declared fees to its then-highest-paid earner Ryan Tubridy.

The scandal widened as a series of other financial and governance issues emerged.

Earlier this year, prior to the emergence of controversies, RTE submitted a request for 34.5 million euro in additional interim funding for next year.

Media Minister Catherine Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Since then, its revenues have taken a further major hit, with the broadcaster currently projecting a loss of 21 million euro by year end due to a fall in TV licence payments in the wake of the controversies.

That 21 million euro in revenue gap was on top of a deficit of seven million euro RTE had already budgeted for in 2023.

Ms Martin told a post-Budget press conference that the State’s financial advice body NewERA had recommended 16 million euro in funding for RTE, in line with the recommendations of the Future of Media Commission.

She said it had also recommended an additional 40 million euro in relation to the shortfall of TV licences, but that is currently being withheld.

On withholding the 40 million euro, Ms Martin said: “That’s the piece where we need the strategic vision. So, we’re not committing to doing that until we see the reform plan.”

Ms Martin said she believes RTE’s director-general Kevin Bakhurst will produce a reform plan for the crisis-hit broadcaster in late October or early November.

Sh added: “The funding is still not going to be allocated in any shape or form until we see that strategic vision.”

Richard Collins (Brian Lawless/PA)

Elsewhere, the broadcaster confirmed its chief financial officer Richard Collins has resigned.

Mr Bakhurst delivered the update to staff on Wednesday.

“Richard Collins has tendered his resignation as CFO of RTE. Richard will work on a handover and RTE is in the process of identifying a replacement CFO,” RTE said in a statement.

“Richard will assist in any ongoing processes to the extent that this may be required.

RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst announced the news to staff (Niall Carson/PA)

“We wish to thank Richard for his hard work and contribution to RTE over the past three years and to wish him every success in the future.”

Mr Collins was one of the RTE executives who appeared before Oireachtas committees to answer questions about the controversy engulfing the broadcaster.

In one committee appearance, Mr Collins said he was not sure what exactly he was paid, before stating that it was “in and around” 200,000 euro.