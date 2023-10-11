Notification Settings

Big Brother contestants split up with group of ‘Big Wigs’ getting luxury meals

ShowbizPublished:

Customer support agent Yinrun, food writer Henry and mother Trish have been selected as being part of the managerial group.

Big Brother

Big Brother contestants are being split up into a hierarchal format, with those at the top receiving luxury meals.

During Wednesday’s episode on ITV2, it will be announced that the Big Brother House will be turning into a new company called Big Bros Ltd.

Housemates will be asked to line up behind desks that have been set up in the lounge.

They will then be told: ”Over the next two days, you will be taking part in a series of tasks around the office in an effort to win a luxury shopping budget. If you fail to pass, you will receive an economy budget for the week.

“From this point on, Big Brother is CEO and you are all my employees.”

The company will have a structure of three tiers – with a group called the Big Wigs at the top, who take the main decisions; and another named Middle Management that run the last level, titled the Bottoms, that also answer to everyone else.

Customer support agent Yinrun, food writer Henry and Trish – a mother from Luton who has previously described herself as very left wing – will be named on the show as the Big Wigs and told to put on uniform and go upstairs.

Yinrun says: “When I put this on, I’ll look more like a boss.”

Her group’s first task is to sort five housemates to become Middle Management, with the remaining eight housemates appointed as Bottoms.

As part of the programme, food is removed from the house with the lower tier group being allotted basic rations while the Big Wigs can feast on luxury meals.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

