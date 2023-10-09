Big Brother contestant Hallie reveals she is a transgender woman

Big Brother

Big Brother contestant Hallie will reveal to her fellow housemates that she is a transgender woman.

In scenes that will air during Tuesday’s episode, the youth worker, 18, will share the news when she gathers her fellow contestants round the dining table.

She says: “Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already.

“I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Hallie might be 18, but she's not about to be the baby of the House #BBUK pic.twitter.com/zk1COfzk0N — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

Fellow housemate Chanelle tells her: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you,” while Dylan says: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Hallie admits she does not know why she was nervous, to which Farida replies: “You don’t need to be nervous,” and Trish adds: “We’ve got you.”

Hallie is the youngest Big Brother contestant in this series and has described herself as a “bit of a diva”.

She entered the house in the launch show on ITV on Sunday night alongside 15 other contestants, who will compete for a £100,000 cash prize.

The reality series returned to screens after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018, with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best introducing the contestants to the new house in front of a live studio audience.