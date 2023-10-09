Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Big Brother contestant Hallie reveals she is a transgender woman

ShowbizPublished:

The youth worker will share the news in Monday’s episode.

Big Brother
Big Brother

Big Brother contestant Hallie will reveal to her fellow housemates that she is a transgender woman.

In scenes that will air during Tuesday’s episode, the youth worker, 18, will share the news when she gathers her fellow contestants round the dining table.

She says: “Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already.

“I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Fellow housemate Chanelle tells her: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you,” while Dylan says: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Hallie admits she does not know why she was nervous, to which Farida replies: “You don’t need to be nervous,” and Trish adds: “We’ve got you.”

Hallie is the youngest Big Brother contestant in this series and has described herself as a “bit of a diva”.

She entered the house in the launch show on ITV on Sunday night alongside 15 other contestants, who will compete for a £100,000 cash prize.

The reality series returned to screens after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018, with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best introducing the contestants to the new house in front of a live studio audience.

Big Brother continues on Monday on ITV2 and ITV at 9pm.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News