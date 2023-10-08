Strictly’s Amy Dowden styles shaved head at Pride Of Britain Awards

Amy Dowden

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden decided to “brave the bald” at the Pride Of Britain Awards while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The 33-year-old announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer, and would be unable to have a celebrity partner on the BBC show this year.

Her arrival on the red carpet, wearing a pink off-the-shoulder dress with an enlarged silk bow, comes a day after her surprise appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing live show to read the voting terms and conditions.

After her appearance, she wrote on Instagram: “There are no words to describe the pure joy and happiness I felt last night being back with my @bbcstrictly family.

“It is their love and support that gave me the courage to decide last minute to step out and brave the bald.”

Meanwhile former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse appeared on the red carpet wearing an Isabell Kristensen studded black dress paired with black Jimmy Choo court heels and a Tyler Ellis bag for the occasion.

Oti Mabuse arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London (Doug Peters/PA)

It comes after the 33-year-old announced in August that she is expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure, after the couple decided to stop trying to conceive because it “just got too much”.

Girls Aloud stars Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh also both arrived for the awards ceremony on Sunday evening, wearing a burgundy strapless number and a white one-shouldered dress, respectively.

The group was formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to have hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground and The Promise, for which they won a Brit Award, alongside Cheryl, Nadine Coyle and the late Sarah Harding.