Angela Rippon channels Julie Andrews during movie week performance on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Angela Rippon has performed a quickstep to a song from The Sound Of Music during movie week on Strictly Come dancing.

The veteran broadcaster, 78, channelled British actress Julie Andrews, with a cropped blond wig during the dance to Do-Re-Mi from the 1965 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical film, alongside her professional partner Kai Widdrington.

“The studio is alive with the sound of music,” host Tess Daly said, before the couple scored a total of 26.

Judge Shirley Ballas noted a “tumble on the feet here” but said it was “another great performance”, while Anton Du Beke said she has “wonderful musicality and a great sense of form” and Craig Revel Horwood said: “I can’t fault your performance skills.”

The professional dancers kicked off the show with a magical Disney-inspired medley which included songs from Pocahontas, Frozen and red-haired Dianne Buswell leading the dance to The Little Mermaid.

BBC presenters Daly and Claudia Winkleman began the third week with Mickey and Minnie Mouse to celebrate 100 years of Disney, while characters Goofy, Donald and Daisy Duck also walked out with the judges.

Actor Nigel Harman opened movie week with a Batman-inspired jive alongside his professional partner Katya Jones, dressed with capes inspired by the film, scoring a total of 25.

Strictly professional dancer Amy Dowden, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, also appeared on the show to read the terms and conditions, sporting a shaved head.

She told Winkleman: “I’m doing really well and I’m over halfway through treatment and I can’t wait to be back permanently.”