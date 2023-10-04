Taylor Swift breaks UK cinema record with ‘biggest ever’ presale opening week

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has broken a UK cinema record as her Eras tour film became Vue International’s “biggest ever” opening week.

US superstar Swift’s concert film, which was recorded during her American tour leg, has broken the record for the most tickets sold during the presale opening week for a music event, Vue International announced on Wednesday.

The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of Vue International, said: “In the last week since tickets were released, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has once again broken records, smashing our previous UK presale admit figures as our biggest ever opening week (by ticket presales) for a music concert event.

“Vue was a global pioneer and has been screening live music events since 2007 when we screened Genesis’s live concert tour.

“The huge impact of concert films is clear, with Beyonce now following suit with a concert film of her own, following the release of the trailer for her Renaissance World Tour concert movie – it’s an exciting time to be a fan of music and cinema.”

The film will play at Vue International and Odeon cinemas in the UK on October 13.

US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution previously said the Swift film had beaten its record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.