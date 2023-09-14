Kelsey Grammer returns to Frasier in official trailer for series reboot

Olivier Awards 2019 – London

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the rebooted series of Frasier, showcasing Kelsey Grammer back in the role of psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane.

The show was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles and the new series follows Dr Crane as he tries to forge a better relationship with his son.

Among those in the cast ensemble are Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve, Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David, and Only Fools And Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst, who plays Frasier’s old college friend-turned-university professor Alan Cornwall.

In the new trailer, Frasier is seen returning to Boston, where the character had orginally appeared on the American sitcom Cheers.

In 1993, Frasier had his own spin-off Seattle-based show, which had previously starred Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr Niles Crane and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle.

Frasier’s son Freddy, who was often mentioned in the original series, has been recast in the Paramount+ show with Deception star and British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott.

A new character called Olivia, played by Toks Olagundoye – who is Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department, also features.

The trailer for the series starts with a clip of Frasier, Alan and Olivia sat around a table drinking as Frasier says: “What is it about the city of Boston that leads me to forgo the more sophisticated temptation of the fermented grape?

“Sitting here with a cold brew in my hand, I feel amalgamated with the hoi polloi.”

Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in the new series Frasier (Ian West/PA)

Alan jokes: “You are the classic everyman.”

Frasier is then seen surprising his son Freddy by appearing at his door, to which Freddy does not seem best pleased and says: “You’re at my door. Unannounced.”

The scene then cuts to Frasier telling Olivia and Alan that when he asked Freddy if he could spend more time with him, he said “no”.

Following this, the psychiatrist embarks on a journey to get closer to his son.

This autumn marks 30 years since the original Frasier first premiered on television.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode Frasier revival will premiere on October 12, with new episodes premiering weekly.