Wolverhampton star Liam Payne rushed to hospital in Italy

The 30-year-old singer fell ill on a trip to Lake Como in Italy with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

The ex-One Direction star fell ill while celebrating his one-year anniversary with Kate this week.

Liam was rushed to hospital in an ambulance before being checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment. He is expected to stay in hospital for several days.

Doctors are currently looking into the recurring problem, which led him to cancel a tour last month.

The latest hospitalisation comes just weeks after Liam told fans that he had been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, which forced him to cancel his solo tour.