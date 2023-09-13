Notification Settings

Wolverhampton star Liam Payne rushed to hospital in Italy

By Daniel Walton

Wolverhampton-born former One Direction star Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital after 'serious' health issues.

The 30-year-old singer fell ill on a trip to Lake Como in Italy with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

The ex-One Direction star fell ill while celebrating his one-year anniversary with Kate this week.

Liam was rushed to hospital in an ambulance before being checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment. He is expected to stay in hospital for several days.

Doctors are currently looking into the recurring problem, which led him to cancel a tour last month.

The latest hospitalisation comes just weeks after Liam told fans that he had been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, which forced him to cancel his solo tour.

The singer revealed earlier this year that he was almost six months sober after starting drinking heavily while in One Direction, also revealing to The Sun newspaper that he had spent 100 days in a rehab facility in Louisiana.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

