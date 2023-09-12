Brian Conley confirms EastEnders exit but denies ‘clash’ with BBC bosses

British Soap Awards 2022 – London

Brian Conley has confirmed he is to leave BBC soap EastEnders.

The actor, who plays Thomas “Rocky” Cotton on the popular show, said it had been a “tough decision” but denied reports that he had a “clash” with BBC bosses in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old said: “You may have heard reports that I’m leaving EastEnders and it was a tough decision, but it is true, I am going.

“I made it for many reasons that decision and it’s tough because they’re such a wonderful crowd in front of the cameras and behind the cameras and I have loved my three years there.

“So that’s the truth in the reports.

“There’s other parts of reports saying that I clashed with TV bosses and the crew, I didn’t clash with anyone, I didn’t have a rant.”

Conley said he had the “blessing” of the BBC to leave the show and that he was “excited” about his character Rocky’s exit “because I know it’s good”, he said.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We can confirm that Brian Conley will be leaving EastEnders.

“There is absolutely no truth in any claims of a feud with bosses and the show fully support Brian in his decision to leave which was made some time ago.