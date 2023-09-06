Tributes paid to Runrig frontman Bruce Guthro

Bruce Guthro

Tributes have been paid to Runrig singer Bruce Guthro following his death aged 62.

His former bandmate Pete Wishart, now an MP, described Guthro as an “exceptional singer, musician and songwriter”.

Guthro, a Canadian singer and guitarist, performed with Runrig between 1998 and 2018.

Mr Wishart said on Twitter: “So, so sad to hear of the untimely death of my friend and former band mate Bruce Guthro.

“He was just the nicest person you could ever hope to meet and a joy to perform with.

“An exceptional singer, musician and song writer taken far too soon.

Bruce Guthro has died aged 62 (Alamy/PA)

“We are going to miss him. RIP.”

Runrig formed on the Isle of Skye in the 1970s and many of their songs were performed in Gaelic.

In 2008, their track Loch Lomond was voted Scotland’s greatest ever song and it became an anthem for the Tartan Army.

Scottish Green culture spokesman Mark Ruskell said: “For many, Runrig and Bruce Guthro were about more than music.

“His voice was a clarion call for Scots everywhere to think of home, the Gaelic culture, and the spirit that makes us so fiercely passionate about who we are.

“He may have been born in Cape Breton Island in Canada, but his legend was forged in the hearts of tens of thousands of music fans across the world.