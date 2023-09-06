Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tributes paid to Runrig frontman Bruce Guthro

ShowbizPublished:

The singer was in the band for two decades.

Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro

Tributes have been paid to Runrig singer Bruce Guthro following his death aged 62.

His former bandmate Pete Wishart, now an MP, described Guthro as an “exceptional singer, musician and songwriter”.

Guthro, a Canadian singer and guitarist, performed with Runrig between 1998 and 2018.

Mr Wishart said on Twitter: “So, so sad to hear of the untimely death of my friend and former band mate Bruce Guthro.

“He was just the nicest person you could ever hope to meet and a joy to perform with.

“An exceptional singer, musician and song writer taken far too soon.

Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro has died aged 62 (Alamy/PA)

“We are going to miss him. RIP.”

Runrig formed on the Isle of Skye in the 1970s and many of their songs were performed in Gaelic.

In 2008, their track Loch Lomond was voted Scotland’s greatest ever song and it became an anthem for the Tartan Army.

Scottish Green culture spokesman Mark Ruskell said: “For many, Runrig and Bruce Guthro were about more than music.

“His voice was a clarion call for Scots everywhere to think of home, the Gaelic culture, and the spirit that makes us so fiercely passionate about who we are.

“He may have been born in Cape Breton Island in Canada, but his legend was forged in the hearts of tens of thousands of music fans across the world.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and all those who will miss his extraordinary talent.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News