All the winners at the National Television Awards 2023

National Television Awards 2023 – London

The National Television Awards have taken place at The O2 Arena in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, saw BBC drama series Happy Valley and its star Sarah Lancashire win while The Repair Shop broke This Morning’s winning streak by taking home the daytime show award.

The late Paul O’Grady was also honoured as he won in the factual entertainment category for his show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Special Recognition award and the Drama Performance award for her work in Happy Valley, with Sir Ian McKellen at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Lucy North/PA)

Here are the full list of winners:

New drama – Wednesday

Reality competition – The Traitors

Authored documentary – Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Returning drama – Happy Valley

TV presenter – Ant & Dec (I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway)

Factual – Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Cast members accepting the serial drama award on behalf of Eastenders at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Lucy North/PA)

Drama performance – Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – Gogglebox

Serial drama – EastEnders

TV interview – The Graham Norton Show

Serial drama performance – Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

Quiz game show – The 1% Club

Rising star – Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

Daytime – The Repair Shop

Comedy – Young Sheldon