BBC releases first look images from Strictly Come Dancing launch trailer

Strictly Come Dancing

The BBC has released first-look images of the Strictly Come Dancing launch trailer, set to air on Saturday on BBC One.

The trailer will show the professional dancers performing a routine which was filmed at the Tate Britain in London.

The dance performance will open the launch show when it takes place later this month.

Vito Coppola and Jowita Przystal (BBC Studios/PA)

Four images have been released by the BBC, one of which shows the cast of professional dancers dressed in gold and black outfits.

Professionals who have already been revealed for the upcoming series include Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Vito Coppola and Jowita Przystal – who won the dance competition in 2022 with her dance partner, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Another photo from the launch trailer shows Coppola dressed in a leather-look suit as he stands next to Przystal, who is wearing an all black ensemble with red lipstick.

Nadiya Bychkova (BBC Studios/PA)

The other two images depict dancers in motion, with Bychkova pictured in a stance that captures the movement of the gold material she is draped in.

Di Prima and Jones are also photographed mid-movement, with Di Prima grabbing hold of Jones’s waist.

The 15 celebrity contestants taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing have now been confirmed and are made up of former Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis, former tennis player Annabel Croft, British actor Nigel Harman, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, Paralympian Jody Cundy, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and radio host Nikita Kanda.

Graziano Di Prima & Katya Jones (BBC Studios/PA)

There is also Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, broadcaster Angela Rippon, Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Love Island star Zara McDermott, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon, actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education’s Layton Williams and comedian Eddie Kadi.