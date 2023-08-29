Roisin Murphy apologises for being source of ‘social media eruption’

Graham Norton Show – London

Roisin Murphy has apologised for being the reason for an “eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social media fire and brimstone”.

The Irish singer-songwriter, 50, had reportedly made comments on social media about “little mixed-up kids” using puberty blockers.

The treatment postpones puberty in children and has been given to young people who identify as transgender.

She addressed online criticism in a Tuesday post on the social media site, Twitter, now known as X.

Murphy said: “I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for.

“I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone.

“To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking.

“I’ve had a personal Facebook account for many years. The morning I made these comments I was scrolling and I brought up a specific issue that was only broadly related to the original post.

“It was something that had been on my mind. I knew my friends were informed about the topic. I should’ve known too that I was stepping out of line.

“I’ve spent my whole life celebrating diversity and different views, but I never patronise or cynically aim my music directly at the pockets of any demographic.”

She has been regularly played on the disco, electronic and house music scenes and has been described by the Gay Times as a “gay icon”.

Murphy added: “The music I make is the core of everything I do and it’s ever-evolving, freewheeling and unpredictable.

“For those of you that are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you. I have always been so proud of my audience and understood the privilege of performing for you, all through the years.

Nominee Roisin Murphy at the 2015 Mercury Music Prize (Ian West/PA)

“I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.

“I will now bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do. Though I completely understand that for others activism is their true calling, and is necessary and legitimate in a democracy.

“My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us, I believe it will always be one of the greatest tools we can use to create a culture of tolerance. Thank you for taking the trouble to read this. I’m Gone Fishing. Sincerely, Roisin.”

In 2015, she was nominated for a Mercury Prize for Hairless Toys which features the songs Gone Fishing, Evil Eyes, and Unputdownable.

The County Wicklow-born singer began her career with producer Mark Brydon as the duo Moloko.

They were known for The Time Is Now, a remix of Sing It Back and Familiar Feeling, before Murphy moved into solo work.