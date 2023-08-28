Dune director says it would be ‘the dream’ to make films into a trilogy

Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve says it would be “the dream” to make his two-part sci-fi epic Dune into a trilogy, as Warner Bros announced the release of part two would be delayed.

The films, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, are based on a series of novels by author Frank Herbert.

Dune: Part One, released in October 2021, was nominated for ten awards at the 94th Academy Awards, including best picture, and won six.

Warner Bros recently announced that the release of Dune: Part Two had been postponed from November until next year, amid the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strike.

The film will now be scheduled for release on March 15 2024.

While the strike by members of actors’ union Sag-Aftra is taking place, members are not permitted to take part in any promotional activity for on-screen projects.

Speaking to Empire magazine about the possibility of exploring the Dune story past the first two films, Villeneuve said: “I will say, there are words on paper.