Celebrities including Lily Allen and Idris Elba at Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival 2023

Celebrities including Lily Allen, Idris Elba and Nick Grimshaw have been partying at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival.

On Monday, colourfully-costumed revellers paraded through the streets of west London for the adults parade, marking the carnival’s climax.

Thousands paraded and danced along to DJ sets at the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

He reposted videos to his Instagram story which showed him on stage with DJ Toddla T.

Allen, 38, who is starring in West End show The Pillowman, was also seen partying.

The singer posted a selection of photos and videos to her Instagram which were captioned: “Dipped in to carnival.”

In one she wears slouched denim trousers, a multi-coloured crop top and a denim jacket.

Radio presenter Grimshaw, 39, also made it to the carnival and partied with TV and radio personality Miquita Oliver, who used to present T4.

Grimshaw posted some photos and videos to his Instagram with the caption: “BEST time at carnival with the besties.”

Fellow radio presenter Clara Amfo also partied at the carnival and posted a video to her Instagram story which showed her dancing in a group with Grimshaw.

Other celebrities at the carnival included grime artist Dizzee Rascal, known for hit singles Bonkers and Holiday, and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who was photographed wearing traditional carnival dress.

Dizzee Rascal reposted videos to his Instagram story which showed him performing on stage to a bustling crowd.