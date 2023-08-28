Notification Settings

Adele interrupts show to help fan being ‘bothered’ by security

ShowbizPublished:

Videos shared online show the singer telling security to leave the fan alone.

Adele interrupted a show during her Las Vegas residency to help a fan she thought was being “bothered” by security guards.

The British star, 35, was in the middle of her Weekends With Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she stopped in the middle of a song to come to the fan’s aid.

Multiple videos posted by attendees online show the singer cutting short her rendition of Water Under the Bridge to ask security what was going on.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Adele was on stage in Las Vegas (Ian West/PA)

She can be seen saying: “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?”

Then, to the fan, she added: “They won’t bother you any more, darling. You enjoy the show.”

She emphasised to security “leave him alone” before telling the rest of the audience: “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him.

“He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Adele then told her band “let’s start again” and resumed the song.

Her actions to come to the defence of her fan follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who came to the aid of a fan during her Eras Tour.

During a performance of her hit Bad Blood in Philadelphia, she shouted “she’s fine!” and “she wasn’t doing anything!” to a security guard.



