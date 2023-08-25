Roman Kemp joins BBC’s The One Show as regular co-host

The One Show presenters Jermaine Jenas, Alex Jones and Roman Kemp

Radio presenter Roman Kemp is to join BBC’s The One Show as a regular co-host with Alex Jones alongside Jermaine Jenas, it has been announced.

Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, joined the presenting team of the show last year as a guest host.

He said: “I’m very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show – I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa.

“It’s a dream come true to be on primetime BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.”

Desert Island Discs presenter Lauren Laverne has been given a “regular spot on the sofa”, while singer and radio presenter Ronan Keating will be doing fewer shows but will still be “very much part of the family”, the BBC said.

Irish star Keating said: “I have loved being part of The One Show presenting team and I’ve had the best few years working alongside Alex, Jermaine and the whole team.

“I’ll be doing less shows this year due to my performing and recording schedule but I’m still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck.”

The One Show editor Joanne Vaughan-Jones said: “We’re thrilled to have Roman join us as a regular One Show host alongside Alex and Jermaine on the sofa.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for the show, and we’re looking forward to viewers seeing even more of Roman.”

Welsh TV star Alex Jones has presented The One Show since 2010 (BBC/PA)

Capital Breakfast host Kemp, 30, has previously spoken candidly about his mental health struggles after the death of close friend and Capital FM producer Joe Lyons.

In 2021, he presented a BBC Three documentary looking at the mental health crisis affecting young men and revealed he had considered taking his own life after battling depression for more than a decade.

He also appeared alongside the Princess of Wales in a short video earlier this year to promote her early years campaign.

Welsh TV star Jones, 46, has presented The One Show since 2010, and football pundit Jenas, 40, was announced as a permanent co-presenter of the show in 2021.