Yungblud says new song is ‘rallying cry’ after revealing childhood abuse

ShowbizPublished:

The punk-rocker, real name Dominic Harrison, said the song, titled Hated, was about 'freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma'.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Coventry

British singer Yungblud says his new song is a “rallying cry”, after revealing he was abused by a doctor when he was a child.

The punk-rocker, real name Dominic Harrison, said the song, titled Hated, was about “freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma” and “finding inner strength”.

Yungblud, 26, has been vocal on mental health, previously offering specialist mental health support for fans attending his concerts on his tour earlier this year.

In a post on social media on Wednesday he said he had been “molested” by the medical professional when he was seven years old.

“That’s not to say it’s soft or gentle. Far from it. It’s a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul.

“The song is ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma. Finding inner strength.

“Acknowledging your past, accepting the pain and having the courage not to let it define your future.”

Hated by Yungblud is due for release on Thursday at 3pm.

