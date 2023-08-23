Cast revealed for Channel 4 dramatisation of partygate

Ophelia Lovibond

W1A star Ophelia Lovibond and The Chronicles of Narnia actress Georgie Henley will play fictional special advisers while Jon Culshaw will voice Boris Johnson in the Channel 4 dramatisation of partygate.

The factual drama will tell the story of the gatherings that went on inside No 10 during the various lockdowns of the Covid pandemic.

The programme, from the makers of the Bafta-winning dramas Killed By My Debt, The Left Behind and Murdered By My Father, is based on “meticulous research” of real events inside Downing Street, the broadcaster said.

Impressionist Culshaw will feature as the voice of the former prime minister, while Henley will play Grace Greenwood and Lovibond will play Annabel D’acre.

Partygate will feature dramatic re-enactments of boozy parties in Downing Street interwoven with archive news footage and documentary interviews as the British public faced the pandemic.

It will “juxtapose the revelry inside the nation’s seat of power with the hardship and sacrifice being experienced across the rest of the country”, the channel said.