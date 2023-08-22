Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drew Barrymore escorted backstage at New York event after fan moves towards her

ShowbizPublished:

Following the incident, Barrymore and Rapp got up from their chairs as security led them away from the audience.

Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was escorted off stage at an event in New York City after a fan called for her from the audience and appeared to approach the Hollywood star.

The 48-year-old actress was at the 92nd Street Y venue in the Upper East Side, Manhattan where she had been interviewing Renee Rapp on Monday.

A social media video shows her talking to The Sex Lives of College Girls actress and musician, Rapp, when a person in the crowd calls Barrymore’s name.

Following the incident, where the man announced his name, the pair got up from their chairs as security led them away from the audience.

The cultural and community centre appeared to continue with backstage access given to some fans and a performance from Rapp as she released her debut LP Snow Angel.

The event was described as a conversation with Rapp, 23, who would “discuss her experience making the record, stories from the studio and more”.

In recent years, Never Been Kissed star Barrymore has hosted her own self-titled chat show as well as starring in Netflix zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

The venue, police and the actress’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News